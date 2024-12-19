Markets
Mint Explainer: Sebi’s latest reforms for SME IPOs, merchant bankers, and mutual funds
Summary
- Sebi on 18 December approved significant amendments impacting SMEs, merchant bankers, and mutual funds, among other entities. Key reforms include stringent SME IPO criteria, enhanced regulations for merchant bankers, and the establishment of a verification agency for investment risk and returns.
