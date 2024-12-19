That apart, Sebi has imposed new restrictions on the offer for sale (OFS) portion in an SME IPO. Shareholders in a pre-IPO SME can now sell up to 20% of the total issue size, but not more than 50% of their total holdings in the company. The lock-in period for promoters’ shares has also been revised: 50% of excess shares will be unlocked one year after the IPO, and the remaining 50% after two years.