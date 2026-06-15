Sebi board to speed up AIF launches, bring back open-market buybacks at 19 June meet

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to approve proposals related to alternative investment funds (AIFs), share buybacks, and intraday borrowing by mutual funds at its board meeting on 19 June, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
“The regulator is planning to close the consultation process for faster launches of AIFs and borrowing norms for mutual funds on Friday,” one of these people said.
On 11 May the market regulator floated a consultation paper titled ‘Green Channel: AIF Rollout Upon Document Acknowledgement’ (GARUDA) Mechanism’ with the aim of speeding up the launch of AIF schemes.
Under the proposal, standard AIF schemes can launch just 10 working days after filing with the regulator, down from the current 30-day waiting period, unless Sebi directs otherwise. For a fund’s first scheme, the launch would be allowed from the date of registration or 10 working days after filing, whichever comes later.