Sebi board to speed up AIF launches, bring back open-market buybacks at 19 June meet

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to approve proposals related to alternative investment funds (AIFs), share buybacks, and intraday borrowing by mutual funds at its board meeting on 19 June, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to approve proposals related to alternative investment funds (AIFs), share buybacks, and intraday borrowing by mutual funds at its board meeting on 19 June, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
“The regulator is planning to close the consultation process for faster launches of AIFs and borrowing norms for mutual funds on Friday,” one of these people said.
“The regulator is planning to close the consultation process for faster launches of AIFs and borrowing norms for mutual funds on Friday,” one of these people said.
On 11 May the market regulator floated a consultation paper titled ‘Green Channel: AIF Rollout Upon Document Acknowledgement’ (GARUDA) Mechanism’ with the aim of speeding up the launch of AIF schemes.
Under the proposal, standard AIF schemes can launch just 10 working days after filing with the regulator, down from the current 30-day waiting period, unless Sebi directs otherwise. For a fund’s first scheme, the launch would be allowed from the date of registration or 10 working days after filing, whichever comes later.
The regulator also proposed lighter compliance for schemes that cater exclusively to accredited investors (AIs), and for angel funds. AIs are wealthy individuals or institutions who meet strict financial thresholds and are legally cleared to back high-risk, unlisted investments. Angel funds are investment funds that pool money from wealthy individuals to back early-stage startups.
Under the proposal, these funds would be allowed to file their private placement memoranda (PPMs) directly with Sebi, eliminating the need to route filings through a merchant banker. Sebi has also proposed replacing the merchant banker’s due-diligence certificate with an undertaking from the AIF manager’s chief executive officer and compliance officer.
The proposal would allow AIFs to roll out their first AI-only scheme immediately upon receiving Sebi registration, while subsequent schemes could be launched as soon as the PPM is filed with the regulator. Meanwhile, angel funds would be able to start soliciting and gathering funds the moment they get registered with Sebi.
India’s AIF market is growing rapidly, with 1,849 such funds as of March 2026, more than double the number in March 2021.
Open-market buybacks
Sebi’s board is also expected to clear a proposal to reintroduce open-market share buybacks through stock exchanges, barely a year after the mechanism was phased out. In a draft paper in April, the regulator said changes to the tax regime had addressed the concerns that led to its withdrawal.
Earlier, companies could repurchase shares either through a tender offer or by buying them on stock exchanges. Sebi had raised concerns over unequal shareholder participation and tax treatment in open-market buybacks. Since participation depended on market price and timing, some investors could fully exit through the buyback while others who wanted to participate missed out completely.
However, tax changes introduced in 2024 changed the landscape. Buyback proceeds are now taxed in the hands of shareholders as capital gains, aligning their treatment with regular market transactions. According to Sebi, this removes the tax arbitrage that previously existed and creates a more level playing field for investors.
“The return of open-market buybacks has been an industry demand for a long time. The Primary Market Advisory Committee has discussed the matter in detail and welcomes the proposal,” said the second person cited above.
Intraday borrowing by mutual funds
The market regulator is also weighing a relaxation of rules governing intraday borrowing by mutual funds, after asset managers highlighted operational challenges in implementing a stricter framework that was to be introduced earlier this year.
In a consultation paper issued on 13 May, Sebi proposed allowing mutual funds to use intraday bank borrowings not only for redemption payouts but also for trade settlements, foreign exchange obligations, mark-to-market requirements on derivative positions, and other cash-management needs.
The proposal follows Sebi’s decision in March permitting mutual funds to borrow from banks intraday to bridge timing mismatches between redemption payments and same-day receivables, such as proceeds from treasury bills repurchases (TREPS), government securities and clearing corporations. However, such borrowing was restricted to redemption-related payments.
The framework, originally slated to come into force on 1 April, was deferred to 15 July after the Association of Mutual Funds in India and asset management companies highlighted implementation challenges.
Sebi did not immediately respond to Mint’s queries.