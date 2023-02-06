Sebi calls for curbs on brokers retaining clients' funds at end of trading day
The new system would drastically reduce the risk of fund misuse as well as provide investors with the flexibility to improve returns on the surplus via other financial service providers.
Brokers retaining their clients funds at the end of a trading day may soon face restrictions. The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday proposed norms that would make trading and clearing members move the entire fund to the clearing corporation on the same day.
