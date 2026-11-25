Mumbai: Participation in the closing auction session (CAS) has declined as market participants await the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) revised framework, which will restore the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) mechanism on derivatives expiry days from next month.
Volumes in CAS have fallen 22.4% since Sebi announced the revised framework on 15 October, declining to 5.35 crore trades as of 23 November. The fall was steeper initially, with volumes plunging nearly 56% through 20 November before recovering partially in the following session.