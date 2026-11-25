Mumbai: Participation in the closing auction session (CAS) has declined as market participants await the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) revised framework, which will restore the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) mechanism on derivatives expiry days from next month.
Mumbai: Participation in the closing auction session (CAS) has declined as market participants await the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) revised framework, which will restore the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) mechanism on derivatives expiry days from next month.
Volumes in CAS have fallen 22.4% since Sebi announced the revised framework on 15 October, declining to 5.35 crore trades as of 23 November. The fall was steeper initially, with volumes plunging nearly 56% through 20 November before recovering partially in the following session.
Volumes in CAS have fallen 22.4% since Sebi announced the revised framework on 15 October, declining to 5.35 crore trades as of 23 November. The fall was steeper initially, with volumes plunging nearly 56% through 20 November before recovering partially in the following session.
The decline marks a reversal from the initial months of the auction's introduction, when participation had steadily increased. Between 3 August and 15 October, CAS volumes had risen 45% to 3.75 crore trades. Sebi's decision to restore VWAP on derivatives expiry days, however, has changed that calculation, leaving participants reluctant to adapt to a mechanism that will now operate alongside the earlier system.
"Traders are staying away from CAS as they have visibility into the introduction of VWAP on expiry days," said Nilesh Sharma, executive director and president at Samco Securities. "They are waiting it out for now. Earlier, people thought they had no choice but to participate in CAS as the sentiment was that it's here to stay. They had to adapt, but now that is not the case."
The revised framework will restore the 30-minute VWAP calculation for determining closing prices on derivatives expiry days, while retaining CAS on other trading days. Traders will therefore continue to operate under a combination of the two mechanisms, rather than see a complete withdrawal of the auction. This uncertainty has further weighed on participation.
"The mechanism Sebi introduced in October is still a combination, with VWAP on expiry days while the rest of the days use CAS. Traders are still unsure about this and hence participation in CAS has reduced. The comfort level with the framework has not improved," said K. Suresh, chief executive officer of India Cements Capital.
"After the MSCI rebalancing, traders started participating more as they believed CAS was the only option. Sebi's review of CAS had also raised hopes that there could be relief from abrupt price swings. But they soon realized that the combination of VWAP and CAS doesn't solve all their problems," he added.
Value of trades
Introduced on 3 August for 213 stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment, CAS replaced the closing price determined through VWAP during the final 30 minutes of continuous trading with a single equilibrium price discovered through an auction. The mechanism drew criticism from market participants over sharp price swings and low liquidity during the closing window, prompting Sebi to issue a consultation paper in September.
Following its review, Sebi considered two alternatives: a blended VWAP-based methodology or a return to the existing 30-minute VWAP calculation for at least a year. In its 15 October circular, the regulator opted for the latter on derivatives expiry days, while retaining CAS for other trading sessions.
The decline in share volumes, however, has not translated into a fall in the value of trades. Between 15 October and 23 November, traded value rose 79% to ₹3,346.68 crore.
"The rise in traded value demonstrates that high-ticket, delivery-backed institutional and passive allocations—often concentrated in higher-priced index heavyweights—continued to execute steadily at the close," said Amit Mazumdar, group chief strategy officer at Angel One.
Revised framework
The revised framework also changes the broader trading-day structure. Sebi has shortened the transition from continuous trading to CAS from five minutes to one minute, with the auction scheduled between 3.30 pm and 3.40 pm. Index derivatives trading will continue until 3.45 pm on regular trading days, while trading in these contracts will end at 3.30 pm on expiry days.
Sebi has also allowed unexecuted iceberg orders to move into CAS as limit orders, unless traders opt out. This provision will take effect on 8 February 2027, while the remaining changes will be implemented from 7 December.
Iceberg orders allow traders to execute large trades by displaying only a small portion of the total order at a time. The remaining quantity is kept hidden and released as each visible portion is executed.
Market participants, however, expect CAS volumes to recover after the revised framework takes effect.
"In the near term, headline share volumes are likely to remain measured compared with the initial August-September phase, with natural pick-ups around index rebalancings and year-end portfolio allocations. After a brief operational transition as participants align with the new timings, we expect CAS liquidity to build steadily on a broader, more durable institutional and retail base, especially once automated order carry-forward goes live in February 2027," Mazumdar said.