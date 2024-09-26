Strengthen stewardship to give voice to retail investors: Sebi chief to MFs

The reality is that the retail investor does not have the consolidated power to really assert himself as a shareholder of the company, says Madhabi Puri Buch

Neha Joshi
Published26 Sep 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Sebi had mandated all Mutual Funds and all Alternative Investment Funds to follow a stewardship code in relation to their investment in listed equities from April 2020.
Sebi had mandated all Mutual Funds and all Alternative Investment Funds to follow a stewardship code in relation to their investment in listed equities from April 2020.

Sebi chair Madhabi Puri Buch urged the mutual fund industry to strengthen stewardship in equity markets as retail investors still have no voice as shareholders.

“The reality is he (retail investor) does not have that consolidated power to really assert himself as a shareholder of the company,” Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, said at an event.

Also read | Investors must use UPI to block funds for buying debt securities: Sebi

"The stewardship code, which has been adopted by the industry, both ours and the insurance industry, we believe that there is huge value in this and, therefore, all the more that this as a vehicle of working towards ensuring that the investor has a voice and that that voice is heard and that the entire ecosystem works in the interest of the shareholders,” she said. “We have a lot of faith and a lot of expectations from this industry in respect of carrying forward and strengthening the stewardship code.”

Bharat Nivesh Yatra

Buch was speaking at the launch of the Bharat Nivesh Yatra organized by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) on Thursday.

Sebi had mandated all mutual funds and all alternative investment funds to follow a stewardship code regarding their investment in listed equities from April 2020. That came as the regulator saw increased engagement as an important step towards improved corporate governance in the investee companies, which could provide a greater push to the protection of investor interest in such companies.

Also read |  Market rumours: Sebi to crack down on intermediaries for circulating fake news

As a part of the government's Viksit Bharat initiative, Buch said the industry will also aim at making sure that almost every citizen of the country participates in this huge wealth creation in the country. She highlighted the “sovereign trust” that the mutual fund industry has cultivated over time by becoming vehicles for financial inclusion that enable citizens to partake in wealth creation.

Bond market push

Buch emphasized the importance of developing the corporate bond market to achieve growth comparable to that of the equity market. She outlined initiatives taken taken towards this objective, including enhancing transparency, regulatory clarity, and establishing online platforms to facilitate retail involvement. While acknowledging challenges in the secondary market, she underscored positive developments in the primary debt market.

Also read |  The options exuberance is on; will Sebi panel fix more guard rails?

Buch pointed out that pending approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could enhance trading volumes on the AMC Repo Clearing (ARCL), which has already exceeded 20,000 crore in monthly turnover. Market participants have flagged that the ARCL is not classified as a qualified central counterparty (QCCP), limiting participation from banks and primary dealers, necessitating RBI approval for this classification.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStrengthen stewardship to give voice to retail investors: Sebi chief to MFs

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

165.60
03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
4 (2.48%)

Vedanta share price

501.85
03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
22.25 (4.64%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

136.00
03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
2.25 (1.68%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

345.10
03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
5.3 (1.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Easy Trip Planners share price

36.59
03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
2.29 (6.68%)

Elecon Engineering Co share price

702.40
03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
39.45 (5.95%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

918.90
03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
43.3 (4.95%)

Maruti Suzuki India share price

13,384.30
03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
608.3 (4.76%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,045.00660.00
    Chennai
    77,051.00660.00
    Delhi
    77,203.00660.00
    Kolkata
    77,055.00660.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.