Sebi chief warns against "sledgehammer" regulation in complex F&O market
Summary
- Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey cautioned against a sledgehammer approach of imposing threshold-based curbs on retail F&O trading. He also highlighted delays in NSE's IPO due to concerns over clearing corporation ownership and challenges faced by investment advisors due to regulatory hurdles.
Mumbai: The stock market regulator cannot restrict retail investors in derivatives based on specific thresholds, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), calling it a "sledgehammer" approach.