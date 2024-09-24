Also read | Everybody loves a good old dumb retail investor

Currently, margins are computed on the basis of historic volatility or IV which changes with a lag, unlike implied volatility (HV) which is prone to abrupt changes. According to the person cited above, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Sebi may recommend setting the margins based on the higher of the two, which would raise margin costs for traders, and discourage weaker hands from trying their luck. Higher volatility means higher margins for the trader, and vice versa.