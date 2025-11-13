Mint explainer | Why is Sebi cracking down on trading call providers?
Sebi’s action stems from a mounting trail of investor complaints, regulatory violations and instances of outright fraud.
A recent study by the Association of Registered Investment Advisors (Aria) found the growing extent of violations among trading call providers (TCP), entities who promise stock tips, intraday trades and guaranteed returns. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has intensified action against these entities to differentiate between genuine financial advisors and speculative call providers.