Mint explainer | Why is Sebi cracking down on trading call providers?

Until 2024, several TCPs obtained registration as investment advisers by declaring themselves as “advisers", even though their core business was stock-tipping. Once registered, they often violated the IA norms by selling daily calls, using coercive marketing, and charging high, non-transparent fees. The December amendment now shuts that door completely. It allows investors to clearly distinguish between regulated, fiduciary advisers and speculative tip-sellers, and gives Sebi stronger legal ground to penalize violators.