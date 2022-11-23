Sebi curbs AIF schemes with priority distribution model

“We have seen that sometimes one class of investors have a better bargaining power than another, and hence they can secure better rights through waterfall mechanisms. This is generally not asked for by the former class to provide undue advantage to the latter class but to ensure that their investments are protected. However, eventually, it may become disadvantageous to one class," said Dipti Lavya Swain, founder and managing partner at DLS Law Offices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}