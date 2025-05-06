Sebi’s plan set to derail Metropolitan Stock Exchange’s comeback
SummaryMSEI was betting that an independent expiry day would help it gain some market share from NSE and BSE. But Sebi's plan could thwart its bid to position itself as an alternative to its more established and larger rivals.
A Mumbai-based stock exchange was planning a revival, but the market regulator’s proposal to limit index derivative expiries to two days a week has cast its future into doubt.
