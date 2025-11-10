Mint Explainer: Why Sebi has cautioned investors on ‘digital gold’ and what’s it suggesting instead
Sebi cautions investors against 'digital gold', highlighting its lack of regulation and associated risks. While the yellow metal has scaled lifetime highs this year, the markets regulator advises opting for regulated products like gold ETFs and exchange gold receipts for safer investments.
While the yellow metal has emerged as among the top performing asset classes of the year, markets watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, has once again cautioned investors against dealing in ‘digital gold’ being offered on various platforms. Mint takes a look at the regulator’s stance towards this particular product and what it means for investors.