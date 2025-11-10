What are the pros and cons of investing in digital gold?

The biggest advantage is that it allows a convenient and seamless way to buy the asset without the hassles of owning and storing physical gold. Investors can start buying for as little as ₹1 to ₹10, depending on the platform. This kind of 24/7 access and fractional ownership in the world’s safest store of value is hardly possible any other way. The option of on-tap redemption or conversion into physical units only adds to its glitter.