SEBI directs finfluencer to pay over ₹12 crore for unlawful gains after false claims of 1000% returns
Finfluencer Ravindra Bharti has been instructed to transfer ₹12 crore to an interest-bearing Escrow Account in a nationalised bank to hold the funds for SEBI. The authority noted that claiming guaranteed returns up to 1000 percent is a clear case of abuse of investors' confidence.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an order directing a financial influencer, or more popularly known as a finfluencer involved in stock market training to repay a sum exceeding ₹12 crore, earned unlawfully, as per an ANI report.
