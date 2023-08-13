Sebi disgorgement orders hit SAT wall

But in complex cases where the entities are accused of, say, insider trading, it becomes difficult to ascertain the illegal gains. “Some of the disgorgement orders of Sebi, especially in relation to illegitimate gains made in insider trading, for, e.g., Satyam, have been calculated arbitrarily and irrationally. Sebi, while charging the insider on concepts of ‘notional gains’ and ‘notional losses avoided’, has not been consistent in calculating these amounts." said Anil Choudhary, partner, Finsec Law Advisors. “Sebi at times fails to determine the exact illegitimate gain, but merely calculates all the gains and requires an insider to pay that amount."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}