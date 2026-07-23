Buy-side margin relief on cards as Sebi looks to lift cash market turnover

Apoorva AjithRam Sahgal
4 min read23 Jul 2026, 05:55 AM IST
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The proposal aligns with Sebi's efforts to deepen cash-equity participation amid concerns over excessive retail activity in derivatives.(Reuters)
Summary
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering waiving upfront margins for buy trades made with same-day sale proceeds to enhance liquidity in the cash market. 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a proposal to waive upfront margins on buy trades executed using proceeds from same-day stock sales under the early pay-in (EPI) mechanism, in a move that could improve liquidity and boost cash market turnover.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of Sebi’s risk management review committee (RMRC) last week. However, the talks are preliminary and no final decision has been taken yet, four people aware of the discussions told Mint.

“A proposal to reduce margins for buy trades made after a sell transaction with early pay-in has been discussed in Sebi’s risk management review committee after thorough discussions in the Industry Standards Forum,” the first of the four persons cited earlier said, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

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“The industry has been demanding this change for a very long time. It is a disservice to the investor if they are unable to use their money to make trades,” the person added.

Under the current framework, when an investor sells shares already held in the demat account through the EPI mechanism, the trade is cleared by the clearing corporation on the trade day itself, eliminating settlement risk. Consequently, the sell-side margin is released.

However, if the investor immediately uses those sale proceeds to buy another stock on the same day, brokers are still required to fund the applicable upfront margin on the purchase, typically around 20% depending on the stock. This means that even though an investor may have 100 worth of sale proceeds available, 20 has to be blocked by the broker using his own trading limits with the clearing corporation.

Queries emailed to Sebi remained unanswered till press time.

Cash push

Market participants believe the move could encourage greater participation in the cash segment, an area Sebi has been trying to strengthen amid concerns over excessive retail activity in derivatives.

"Same-day settlement, if implemented seamlessly, is a fantastic move as it will increase liquidity in the market and make churning portfolios that much easier," said Anand K. Rathi, co-founder of wealth management platform MIRA Money.

Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst, echoed the view.

“Cash market turnover could get a boost if Sebi accepts the recommendation. Currently, smaller brokers might not have the limits to meet margin needs for a stock that an investor, who uses EPI , wishes to buy on the T-day instead of waiting for a T+1 settlement.”

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If approved, the proposal would allow many more brokers to offer the early pay-in facility to the investors. Though same-day settlement exists, generally the larger brokers offer it while clients of smaller brokers can't avail of this facility. Clearing corporations could effectively waive the margin requirement for clients through their brokers under the risk management review committee's recommendation.

The EPI framework, revised in October 2024, allows investors to use the proceeds on the same day instead of normal delivery cycle where settlement happens on a trade plus one day basis (T+1).

Before the change, investors could access only 80% of sale proceeds on the trade day, with the remaining 20% becoming available after settlement on the following day. The revised framework also allows traders to deploy intraday profits immediately instead of waiting until the next trading session.

The proposed relaxation would extend that flexibility further by removing the need to block fresh margins on purchases funded entirely through EPI-enabled sale proceeds.

The exchange settles trades through clearing corporations, which guarantee settlement of all trades done on regulated exchanges. The two clearing corporations for equities are NSE's NSE Clearing Ltd (NCL) and BSE's Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL). The trades on either exchange can be settled by either of the two clearing corporations, though NCL is the preferred platform.

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The proposal comes as Sebi continues to roll out measures aimed at deepening the cash equities market. The regulator has also been working on reforms to the stock lending and borrowing mechanism, which allows investors to short borrowed stocks, and the margin trading facility, which allows brokers to fund buying client margins, to improve participation in the segment.

The push follows a slowdown in the cash market activity. Average daily cash market turnover on the National Stock Exchange, which commands about 93% market share, fell 7% year-on-year to 1.05 trillion in FY26. The index options average daily turnover on NSE, which has a 71% market share, also fell by a similar extent to 50,467 crore after a raft of tightening measures by Sebi since November 2024, including allowing exchanges to run just one weekly index options contract from multiple earlier, and tripling the contract size, among others.

About the Authors

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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