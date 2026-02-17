Sebi also believes the current uniform price band for ETFs may also be too wide, considering typical market movements in the segment. The regulator's analysis of data from 1 April 2025 to 31 December 2025 showed that in more than 99.8% of equity and debt ETFs, the maximum daily movement was within 10%, and in more than 98% of commodity (gold and silver) ETFs, within 9%, while overnight ETFs varied between -5% and +5%. It also noted that during January, high volatility in gold and silver prices made existing price bands based on T-2 NAV inadequate to ensure alignment with the underlying assets.