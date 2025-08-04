F&O slump hits profits at top Indian brokers—diversification now key
Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 04 Aug 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Summary
With Sebi’s F&O curbs hitting volumes and profits, India’s top brokerages are diversifying into wealth, lending, and distribution to survive the squeeze.
Mumbai: India’s largest retail-focused brokerages are facing an existential squeeze. After years of explosive growth fuelled by booming futures and options (F&O) trading, a regulatory clampdown has sharply dented volumes, and with them, profits. Now, with margins under pressure and top-line growth fading, brokers are racing to reinvent themselves by expanding into lending, wealth management, and distribution.
