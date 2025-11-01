Distributor incomes at risk as Sebi’s fee overhaul threatens AMC margins
Apoorva Ajith , Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 01 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Mutual fund distributor incomes are under threat as a proposed regulatory change by Sebi is likely to compel asset management companies to cut distributor commissions to protect their profit margins.
Toplines of mutual fund distributors could come under pressure as asset management companies (AMCs) are likely to cut distributor commissions if the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposed rules on tweaking the fee structures come into effect.
