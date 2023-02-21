Sebi fines ₹62 lakh on 6 entities for fraudulent trading
The order came after Sebi carried out an investigation in the scrip of NECC for the period from December 2016 to April 2017.
Capital market regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines totalling ₹62 lakh on six entities for indulging in fraudulent trade practices in the shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd (NECC).
