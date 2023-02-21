Sebi fines 62 lakh on 6 entities for fraudulent trading

According to Sebi, Charamsukh IT Marketing and Realstep were the connected entities of Utkarsh and Vanya Jain, helped them to offload their shares and exit the scrip of NECC by placing buy orders in sufficient quantities and matching their buy order rates. The regulator also found Realstep, Fanaswala and Darji have created artificial volume in the shares of NECC through execution of circular trades by contributing 14.06 per cent of the market volume in the scrip.