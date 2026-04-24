Sebi formalizes net settlement for FPIs, mandates rollout by December

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will be able to settle stock market trades by paying only the net difference, rather than the full amounts, by December.
On Friday, India's markets regulator issued a detailed framework formalizing a decision cleared at its March board meeting to permit net settlement of funds for outright transactions, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and lowering funding costs for foreign investors.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had formed a working group in 2025 to discuss the netting framework and issued a consultation paper in January.
Under the existing regime, FPIs are required to settle each leg of a trade separately, even if their net position across buy and sell transactions is zero.
The new norms have been mandated to come into effect by 31 December. The regulator has asked the Custodians and Designated Depository Participants Standards Setting Forum (CDSSF) to come up with implementation standards after consulting relevant stakeholders.
“Netting of FPI trades will make India a more attractive market for FPIs in the long run, as most developed markets net FPI transactions. Implementation will take some time, but the prescribed timeline should be sufficient," said Utkarsh Singh, senior manager, custody business development at SBI-SG Global Securities.
In developed markets, such as the US, trades are netted for operational efficiency. Similar mechanisms are also used across the European Union, and markets like the UK and Singapore, where clearing corporations offset buy and sell obligations before settlement.
The gross settlement of transactions by FPIs has long been flagged by market participants as capital-intensive and inefficient, the Sebi circular said.
For instance, an investor buying and selling ₹100 crore worth of shares in a single session currently needs to fund the purchase in full while delivering the sale proceeds independently, despite there being no net cash outflow. The new framework allows such obligations to be offset, eliminating the need to move large sums purely for settlement purposes.
However, net settlement of transactions is permitted only for outright transactions, which involve buying and/or selling different securities within a settlement cycle. Transactions in securities having both purchase and sale transactions will be settled on a gross basis.
The move comes despite some custodians flagging operational inefficiencies in implementing such changes to transactions during a period of volatility.
Mint reported on 3 April that custodians and market intermediaries are bracing for operational disruption due to the systemic changes required to execute netting of FPI transactions, which is often layered and involves multiple stakeholders, including global custodians. The concerns were flagged to Sebi by the working group.
Settlement of securities will continue to take place on a gross basis between FPIs and custodians, while Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and stamp duty will remain applicable on a delivery basis, said the Sebi circular.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.