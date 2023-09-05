Sebi gives nod to Samhi Hotels, Motisons Jewellers to float IPOs2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:37 PM IST
In March this year, the two firms had re-filed their preliminary papers with Sebi and obtained its observation letters during August 28-31.
Capital markets regulator Sebi on 5 September gave a green light to Samhi Hotels and Jaipur-based retail jewelry company Motisons Jewellers to raise funds through an initial public offering.
