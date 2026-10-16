India’s market regulator has directed mutual funds to bar fresh investments in gold mutual fund schemes, a move likely aimed at curbing demand for the precious metal, but it has left gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) untouched, a gap that experts say could blunt the curbs because investors can still buy gold through the stock market.
Sebi’s gold fund curbs may have limited impact as ETF route remains open
SummarySebi has asked mutual funds to stop accepting fresh lump-sum investments, systematic investment plans and systematic transfer plans into gold ETF fund-of-funds (FoFs) from 16 October. The curbs currently do not apply to gold ETFs.
India’s market regulator has directed mutual funds to bar fresh investments in gold mutual fund schemes, a move likely aimed at curbing demand for the precious metal, but it has left gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) untouched, a gap that experts say could blunt the curbs because investors can still buy gold through the stock market.
About the Author
Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.
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