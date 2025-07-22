Sebi’s local pricing plan for gold, silver ETFs faces calls for benchmark clarity
Neha Joshi , Dipti Sharma 5 min read 22 Jul 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Summary
India may shift gold and silver ETF valuation from London prices to local benchmarks under a Sebi proposal to boost transparency and standardize NAVs. But experts warn the move could bring new risks due to unreliable pricing and inconsistent methods.
Mumbai: India’s markets regulator is preparing a sweeping change in how gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are valued, a move that could significantly alter pricing norms for a fast-growing segment of the country’s mutual fund industry.
