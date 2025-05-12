Sebi may offer relief to HFTs, but keep close watch on retail F&O activity
SummarySebi has found that retail activity in F&O stays high despite multiple curbs; drops proposal to monitor position limits for index options through the day
The market regulator is keeping a close watch on the options market and may tighten rules for retail investors further, if required, as their participation remains high despite last year's curbs. Alongside, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may drop a February proposal to monitor position limits for index options through the day, besides increasing position limits significantly in potential relief for high-frequency traders (HFTs), two people aware of the matter said.