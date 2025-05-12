Lower market-wide positions

Sebi also reduced market-wide position limits to 15% of a stock's free float from 20% earlier. Exchanges can stipulate the lower of 15% of a stock's free float or 65 times the average daily delivery volumes (ADDV) with a floor of 10%. This means if a stock has a free float of ₹100 and delivery of 10 paise, MWPL will stand at ₹15 and the ADDV at ₹6.50. In such a case, the MWPL will be ₹10, or 10% of the MWPL, which has been fixed as the floor.