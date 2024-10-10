All about Sebi's PG course for people aspiring to be investment advisors

Who should apply for the programme?

People who don't meet Sebi's criteria can get the chartered financial analyst (CFA) charter or complete the postgraduate programme in the securities market from the NISM to be eligible for an IA, RA or PMS licence. During the 15-month course, people are taught about the securities market in the first three terms. In the fourth term, they need to choose a specialization: portfolio management, investment advisory, or research analysis, and in the 5th term, they are required to submit a dissertation.