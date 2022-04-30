Sebi imposes penalty on Titan’s employees for non-compliance of PIT regulations

As per Sebi’s section 7 (2)PIT Regulations, it is clearly mandated that every promoter, employee and director of every company shall disclose to the company the number of such securities acquired or disposed of within two trading days of such transaction if the value of the securities traded, whether in one transaction or a series of transactions over any calendar quarter, aggregates to a traded value in excess of ten lakh rupees or such other value as may be specified.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}