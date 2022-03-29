This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A SEBI probe revealed that the persons had transacted in the company's shares during the investigation period but failed to make requisite disclosures
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday penalised two individuals for violating insider trading norms after failing to make required disclosures regarding trades of MindTree Ltd shares.
According to two separate orders, a fine of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on Samir Mankar and Boopathi Palanivelu, who were employees of the company when the watchdog had conducted an investigation into the shares of the company during the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019.
The probe was to ascertain whether there was any violation of Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations.
It revealed that the individuals had transacted in the company's shares during the investigation period but failed to make requisite disclosures.
In a separate order, SEBI also imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on three individuals for insider trading activities in the shares of Mohota Industries Ltd, formerly known as Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & Wvg. Mills Ltd.
Veenadevi Vinodkumar Mohota, Kiran Bhagat and Vinod Kumar Mohota (noticees) have been slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh each.
SEBI had investigated the shares of the company for the period 28 July 2015 to 30 August 2016. It was observed that the individuals had traded in the shares when they were in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) relating to the financial results of the company pertaining to the period ending on 31 March 2016. The results were declared on 30 May 2016.
Besides, the individuals had decided to trade a certain number of shares from 28 July 2015 to 31 July 2016 and pursuant to the trading plan, they had traded during a period prohibited under the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.
With inputs from agencies.
