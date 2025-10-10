Mint Explainer | Unpacking Sebi's revamp proposal for exchanges, clearing corporations
Apoorva Ajith , Neha Joshi 5 min read 10 Oct 2025, 07:40 pm IST
Summary
The regulator proposes simplifying rules for exchanges, from merging investor funds to easing director duties, but experts caution against weakening governance.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a series of proposals aimed at simplifying the regulatory framework for stock exchanges and clearing corporations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story