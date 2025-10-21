Insider trading: Crackdown deepens as Sebi targets bigger cases with new rules
Summary
Sebi is intensifying its crackdown on insider trading as illegal gains soar to record highs. Expanded definitions of price-sensitive information and faster, tech-driven probes are reshaping compliance standards across corporate India.
India’s markets regulator is tightening its grip on insider trading as illicit stock market gains surge, pushing companies to strengthen compliance and disclosure practices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story