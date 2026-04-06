India’s mutual fund body has asked the market regulator to allow fund houses to use intraday borrowings from banks to purchase securities after it deferred implementation of the new norms to July, according to two people aware of the development.
Amfi seeks use of intraday loans to buy securities as Sebi defers strict mutual fund borrowing norms
SummaryIndia's mutual fund body is engaging with the market regulator after fund houses raised concerns that limiting intraday loans mainly for redemptions could severely hamper their ability to acquire securities.
India’s mutual fund body has asked the market regulator to allow fund houses to use intraday borrowings from banks to purchase securities after it deferred implementation of the new norms to July, according to two people aware of the development.
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