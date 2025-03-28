Traders hope for Sebi rethink as intraday position rule may hit market volumes
Summary
- A change of guard at Sebi has given market participants hope that the regulator would defer the rule until it decides on the implementation of a proposal for determining the position limits.
A regulatory measure that could hamper exchange trading volumes and increase costs of executing transactions looms over the market, even as its trading members and institutional investors hope that the regulator would consider deferring the rule at the last minute.