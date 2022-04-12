Sebi introduces risk management framework for electronic gold receipts

The circular lays down further details on each of the above-mentioned requirements, among other things. For example, the stock exchanges shall collect/adjust MTM losses from the member/broker before the start of the trading of the next day. The VaR margin shall be collected on an upfront basis by adjusting against the total liquid assets of the member at the time of trade. The extreme loss margin shall be minimum of 1% and will be collected/ adjusted against the total liquid assets of the member on a real time basis. The MTM loss and the VaR and extreme loss margins will be collected on the gross open position of the member.