Sebi’s self-check: What the Alliance Research case reveals about regulatory oversight
Summary
A rare Sebi self-critique highlights regulatory deadlocks, delayed complaints, and a maturing approach to fairness in India’s capital markets.
Mumbai: In a rare show of self-reflection, India’s top market regulator acknowledged that its own investigations had at times caused undue hardship for the firms it oversees.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story