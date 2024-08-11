Sebi invites youngsters to join as interns for 1-3 years under young professional programme; check details here

  • Sebi's 50 young professionals will be posted in Mumbai and get a stipend of 70,000 per month. They will be hired for a year and given two extensions of one year each but will not be considered as SEBI officers or employees.

MintGenie Team
Published11 Aug 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Sebi issued a circular on Monday amending the Mutual Funds Regulations, requiring AMCs to establish an institutional mechanism. (File Photo: Reuters)
Sebi issued a circular on Monday amending the Mutual Funds Regulations, requiring AMCs to establish an institutional mechanism. (File Photo: Reuters)

The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced a young professional (YP) programme in which twenty-somethings will be hired for one to three years to assist the SEBI Board in matters relating to the securities market and information technology.

The 50 young professionals will be posted in Mumbai and receive a stipend of 70,000 per month. They will be hired for a year and offered two extensions of one year each.

Also Read | The five state banks that won a 2-year extension from Sebi might need more time

However, they will not be considered SEBI officers or employees. Also, they will not be entitled to any compensation or employment in SEBI in the event of death, illness or injury during their tenure.

Young professionals may be assigned projects or work of a non-confidential nature, depending on their expertise. The young professionals cannot take up any other assignment during the period of their engagement with the regulator.

This is perhaps the first time that the market watchdog plans to extensively use the services of gig or temp workers.

Who can apply?

The opportunity is open to the post-graduates in management, chartered accountants, company secretaries, cost management accountants and chartered financial analysts from the CFA Institute, US. Anyone with one of these qualifications is eligible to work in the Securities Market Operations (SMO) domain.

Their work could entail the following:

A. Analysis of IPO applications and fundraising through different modes in the primary market.

B. Streamlining the processing of public offer documents filed with SEBI as well as draft letters for buybacks and takeovers.

C. Mutual fund surveillance

D. Identifying the role of public interest directors and shareholder directors

E. Corporate governance matters

F. Analysing data of compulsorily delisted firms,

G. Analysis of past and current court cases of credit rating agencies and debenture trustees.

Also Read | Sebi collects ₹75 cr in penalty for violations, appeals against its orders fall

No trading of stocks

It is vital to note that young professionals will not be permitted to indulge in trading or speculation of stocks, securities or commodities of any description.

 Also, they cannot make any direct or indirect investment in equity and equity-related instruments, including convertible debentures and warrants, barring units of mutual funds, ETFs (exchange-traded funds), nonconvertible bonds and nonconvertible bonds and nonconvertible debentures, and in rights issues of shares already held by them.

These professionals will be deemed to be “insiders” and will not act on, cause someone else to act on or communicate any unpublished price-sensitive information.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 11:07 AM IST
HomeMarketsSebi invites youngsters to join as interns for 1-3 years under young professional programme; check details here

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,544.00697.00
    Chennai
    71,753.00906.00
    Delhi
    71,405.00418.00
    Kolkata
    71,126.00-766.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue