Sebi’s investor protection dilemma—a growing corpus but stagnant spending
Sebi’s Investor Protection and Education Fund swelled 43% to ₹761 crore in FY25, but direct spending stayed flat at ₹2.7 crore, sparking calls for outcome-driven use targeting first-time investors, countering finfluencers, and bridging gaps with global best practices.
Minuscule direct spending from the market regulator’s swelling corpus meant for investor education and protection has triggered calls for a sharp shift in strategy, particularly targeting first-time investors and countering misinformation from financial influencers.