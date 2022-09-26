Sebi issues modalities for investment adviser applications1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 09:42 PM IST
As per the provisions of investment advisers rules, the administration and supervision of investment advisers (IAs) has been delegated to BASL
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday issued modalities for investment adviser applications, asking all the new and existing applicants to approach BSE Administration and Supervision Ltd (BASL) for registration related activities.