Sebi tightens KYC norms for mutual funds, but central registry still awaited
India's markets regulator has proposed tighter know-your-customer (KYC) checks for mutual fund investors, but stopped short of creating a single centralized verification system—something the industry has long sought for seamless onboarding across the country's financial platforms.