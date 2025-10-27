Sebi's proposal is expected to help reduce instances of unclaimed dividends and redemptions. Today, investors can begin transacting before their KYC is fully approved. If a mismatch is found later, fund houses have to suspend redemption proceeds or dividends. A rise in unclaimed funds can also be caused by mark-to-market growth in equity funds, according to fund houses. Mark-to-market means the fund records the current market value of its holdings on the balance sheet daily or periodically, rather than the purchase price.