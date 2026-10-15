Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to adopt a blended pricing framework for calculating settlement prices in the derivatives segment, seeking to curb sharp price swings and distortions on weekly and monthly options expiry days, according to three people aware of the development.
The proposed approach would combine the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades during the last 30 minutes of continuous trading with prices discovered in the 10-minute closing auction session (CAS). This would reduce reliance on the auction alone to determine settlement prices, which has contributed to volatility amid thin trading volumes since the new system was introduced on 3 August.
“The market regulator is likely to consider a blended VWAP from the get-go. The idea is to delink the pricing from being derived solely by CAS. If you delink it using VWAP, that should solve the problem,” said one of the people.
Sebi likely to adopt blended pricing framework to curb expiry-day volatility in derivatives
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to adopt a blended pricing framework for calculating settlement prices in the derivatives segment, seeking to curb sharp price swings and distortions on weekly and monthly options expiry days, according to three people aware of the development.
About the Authors
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
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