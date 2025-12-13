Sebi may cut non-expiry day margins to boost longer-term derivatives trading
This move could deepen the derivatives markets, where most of the trading by large, high-frequency and proprietary traders as well as individual investors takes place on weekly option contracts' expiry.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to rationalise margins on equity derivatives on non-expiry days to encourage big traders to place longer-term bets rather than focus solely on the expiration day, two people aware of the development told Mint.