Sebi moves to curb inflows into small- and mid-cap funds
This follows concerns over surging inflows into Indian small- and mid-cap mutual funds and potential impact on the financial system if investors suddenly pull out their money
India's market regulator has asked money managers to consider restricting one-off investments from clients in small- and mid-cap stock mutual funds and cut commissions offered for their sale, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
