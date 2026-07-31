A new asset category proposed by the market regulator could transform the wealth advice business by giving advisers a direct way to collect fees, but stringent compliance norms and the net worth threshold could keep small advisers away.
Sebi's mutual fund-only PMS proposal is a game-changer for advisers, but compliance barriers loom
SummaryThe mutual fund-only portfolio management services proposed by Sebi could reshape the wealth advice landscape, allowing advisers to collect fees directly while managing portfolios. However, stringent compliance demands and a high entry threshold may deter smaller advisers from participating.
A new asset category proposed by the market regulator could transform the wealth advice business by giving advisers a direct way to collect fees, but stringent compliance norms and the net worth threshold could keep small advisers away.
About the Author
Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.
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