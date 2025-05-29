Sebi to roll out new F&O risk measures in phases from 1 July
Neha Joshi 4 min read 29 May 2025, 10:07 PM IST
Summary
Limits on index options and futures to be enforced in phases; gross exposure cap raised to ₹10,000 crore
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The market regulator will implement its latest measures to monitor risks in equity derivatives, including position limits linked to the price of the underlying asset, in a staggered manner starting 1 July.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story