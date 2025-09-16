Sebi's 'SWAGAT' reform offers 10-year licence, faster access to woo foreign funds
Neha Joshi 5 min read 16 Sept 2025, 05:49 pm IST
Summary
The market regulator has overhauled foreign investor rules, offering longer registration, unified routes, and faster onboarding to draw long-term capital into India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled its most sweeping overhaul of foreign investor rules yet, offering 10-year registrations and a single digital gateway to slash red tape.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story