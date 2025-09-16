Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled its most sweeping overhaul of foreign investor rules yet, offering 10-year registrations and a single digital gateway to slash red tape.

Cleared by the Sebi board on 12 September, the new Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) framework aims to unify investment routes, cut onboarding times, and give investors greater regulatory certainty— a bid to draw long-term global capital into India.

While the framework introduces no direct changes to tax laws, experts believe its focus on transparency and consolidated reporting will indirectly ease tax compliance for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

“No direct tax changes have been announced," noted Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris. However, the new system's design is expected to reduce friction between investors and tax authorities.

A key feature is the option for investors to use a single demat account for all securities, whether acquired as an FPI or a foreign venture capital investor (FVCI).

Vishal Lohia, associate partner at Dhruva Advisors, called this consolidation a major leap forward. Each investment will be clearly tagged, allowing for seamless tracking.

“When a company moves from unlisted (startup) to listed (stock market), the investor’s records and route are tracked automatically," Lohia explained. “This avoids paperwork mix-ups, helps ensure the correct tax treatment for each investment, and reduces the chance of errors or double taxation later."

This improved transparency is expected to minimize disagreements over the attribution of capital gains and withholding tax calculations.

A double-edged sword

This improved transparency may come with a downside.

Chandrashekar K, leader, Financial Services and Regulatory Practice at law firm Nishith Desai Associates, warned that while a single demat account enhances efficiency, “it also creates greater transparency in tracking flows, which may heighten regulatory scrutiny."

He added that while the framework eases access, the finer details will emerge once Sebi issues operational guidelines, though the stronger regulatory standing could improve an FPI’s credibility in tax and treaty discussions.

Challenges remain. As Narinder Wadhwa, MD & CEO at SKI Capital Services Ltd, pointed out, “the layered structure of tax compliances, including multiple treaty interpretations and complex withholding tax regimes, still causes ambiguity and high compliance costs for FPIs."

He suggests that harmonizing tax processes with the income tax department and the RBI would be the logical next step to build on the new framework's success.

The framework is Sebi's ambitious move to attract stable, long-term capital by simplifying entry for specific classes of investors.

It is exclusively for entities identified as objectively low-risk. This includes government and government-related investors like central banks and sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), as well as regulated public retail funds, pension funds, and insurance companies.

Shonna Misquita, a tax partner at EY India, noted that FPIs currently qualifying for this status are estimated to contribute over 70% of total FPI Assets Under Custody. Conversely, hedge funds and private equity managers do not fall under this privileged category.

Unifying investment paths

A cornerstone of the reform is the unification of investment routes. If they are already an FPI, eligible entities can opt for FVCI registration without additional documentation. This allows them to invest in listed equities and debt as an FPI and simultaneously in unlisted companies and start-ups as an FVCI.

Pranav Bhaskar, senior partner at SKV Law Offices, highlighted this flexibility as particularly valuable for sovereign wealth funds with diverse investment mandates.

The operational benefits of the framework are expected to be immediate and substantial, primarily through a longer registration cycle and a new digital gateway, experts said.

The extension of registration validity from three years to ten is a game-changer, according to SKI Capital Services' Wadhwa, which provides depository services to FPIs. The previous three-year renewal process was fraught with challenges, including high costs for legal advisory, significant manpower to re-file documents, and time-consuming regulatory checks.

“This move provides greater regulatory certainty, reduces the repetitive administrative burden faced by investors and plans multi-year strategies for India without the fear of mid-course regulatory disruptions," Wadhwa said.

The framework introduces a single-window digital platform, the India Market Access portal, for all registration and compliance activities. Experts believe this will dramatically cut onboarding timelines.

While current FPI onboarding can take anywhere from 30 days to six months, Ranjit Jha, managing director and chief executive officer of Rurash Financials, expects the new portal's end-to-end digital workflow to compress this to just 7-10 days. This reduction in “regulatory friction" lowers operational overheads for investors.

More importantly, the new system is designed to prevent legal challenges that arose previously.

“The extension of validity removes the frequent risk of lapsed registrations due to missed renewals. The unified process eliminates duplication between FPI and FVCI routes, which previously caused regulatory confusion. Clearer rules on fund composition also reduce the likelihood of inadvertent breaches involving NRI or OCI participation," Chandrashekar K explained.

India's competitive edge

With these reforms, India is positioning itself more aggressively against other major financial hubs.

Lohia said, “the new regime aligns India’s regime more closely with those of major financial centres like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dublin." While these markets already offer investor-friendly processes, experts note India’s unified approach across FPI and FVCI routes offers a unique advantage.

Bhaskar pointed out that while Singapore has an entity-based approach and Hong Kong an open-market policy, neither has India's new unified registration system. “The consolidated approach delivers tangible operational advantages beyond regulatory convenience," he said.

“This strengthens India’s competitive positioning relative to other emerging markets and is poised to attract deeper, more durable capital inflows across equity, debt, and alternative asset classes," Jha said.

Sebi has provided a six-month timeframe for the full implementation of the framework to allow for necessary system and process upgrades. While the reform is being hailed as transformative, experts caution that challenges remain.

Investors must continuously maintain their low-risk status, and any change in ownership could trigger a review and potential loss of SWAGAT-FI benefits. Furthermore, while registration is simplified, FPIs must still report any material changes to their information within seven working days.

“Beyond the framework itself, complexities in fund repatriation procedures, settlement delays, and foreign exchange regulations still represent hurdles," Wadhwa said.